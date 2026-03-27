Lord Bonkers' Diary: Today even their gaunt ruins have been razed

I used to listen to Choral Evensong on Radio 3 while I was washing up after cooking for my mother on Sundays, and formed the opinion that no vicar ever got sacked for choosing something from Isaiah and Paul for the two readings. So I was pleased that the Old Testament reading I heard in the Minster came from Numbers, though it made no mention of badgers.
Friday
Much as I love York, the journey north to this fine city is always tinged with sadness, for when I was a young man, every town and large village had its shuttleworth mill the whole way from Melton Mowbray to Tadcaster. Today even their gaunt ruins have been razed, to be replaced by supermarkets and logistics hubs – the latter handling imported Chinese goods, no doubt. One can’t hold back technological change, but is it any wonder our economy is in the state it is?
I arrive in solemn mood, but am cheered by afternoon tea at Betty’s and Evensong at the Minster. (The Old Testament reading is something from Numbers about covering the Ark of the Covenant in badger skins – fortunately there are no badgers present.)
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
No comments:
Post a Comment