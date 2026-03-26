Two railway lines used to cross on the level at Retford station

At Retford the line from Sheffield to Gainsborough and beyond used to cross the King's Cross main line to Scotland on the level. In 1965 a dive-under was constructed so this crossing could be removed.
Our History Underfoot has been to Retford to tell this story and look for traces of the earlier arrangement. If you're interested in Midland railways this is a good account to subscribe to.
Eighteen miles to the south of Retford, the King's Cross main line still crosses another line on the level. This is at Newark, where it meets the Nottingham to Lincoln line. The proximity of the River Trent to the crossing means that a similar dive-under cannot be constructed there.
The photograph below is taken from Newark Castle station on the Lincoln Line, and you can see a train speeding by on the King's Cross line. Note the reassuring red signal.
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