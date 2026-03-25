Lord Bonkers' Diary: Look out for the Chesham Bois

Wednesday
For many years our hard-working conference stewards received back up from Violent Bonham Carter’s boys. Now that, depending which account you believe, Violent is either lying low after a failed attempt to steal the Crown Jewels or inside a concrete pillar under the Chiswick Flyover, other groups are asked to lend a hand.
You will recall Tom Brake’s fearsome Carshalton Casuals, while the sisters from Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes always display an attitude that can best be described as “no nonsense”. This year the party has turned to a firm put together by our own Sarah Green, so look out for the Chesham Bois in their distinctive lace-up boots and corduroys.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
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