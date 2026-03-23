Lord Bonkers' Diary: In the corners, nooks and crannies

download if free of charge from the magazine's website.
And that means that it's time to begin another week in the company of Rutland's most celebrated fictional peer. The Guardian report with the “it feels a bit like gruel” comment is to be found here.
Monday
Such was our success at the general election a couple of years ago that not even I can find room for every Liberal Democrat MP these days. So when, as is traditional, the parliamentary party met for a weekend of discussion at the Hall, I was obliged to put some of them up for bed and breakfast in an empty wing of the Home for Well-Behaved Orphans. This may explain the report of the event that subsequently appeared in the Guardian where one MP remarked that “it feels a bit like gruel”. You see, it was gruel.
Perhaps because the rank and file didn’t get much of a breakfast, I heard a good deal of grumbling about the leadership in the corners, nooks and crannies with which the Hall abounds. “We won 72 seats at the last election, but we seem to have stalled since.” “If Ed doesn’t pull his finger out, we could disappear altogether.” “If Davey comes to do a water-based stunt in my constituency, I’ll be tempted to see how much it costs to hire a killer whale by the hour.”
If I’d fed them on eggs and b. this would never have happened.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West,1906-10.
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