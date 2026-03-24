How Harold Godwinson got to the Battle of Hastings and all that

What if historians have got one of the most crucial assumptions about one of England’s most pivotal battles completely wrong?
asked the Guardian the other day. Its report continued:
That’s the claim of one British academic, who argues that the notorious "forced march" of the English army to Stamford Bridge – interpreted for centuries as a sign of Harold’s recklessness and a key factor in his defeat – in fact never happened at all.
What’s more, he believes that as well as their clash on land at Hastings ... Harold also attempted to resist William’s invasion by sea, sending ships to try to trap the Norman fleet in a pincer movement that was ultimately unsuccessful.
The academic is Tom Licence from the University of East Anglia, who presented his evidence at a conference in Oxford today.
His claim has caused controversy in the media, but if nothing else it has given me a good reason to recommend the podcast Gone Medieval.
Professor Licence is the guest on the latest edition – 1066 New Discovery: The Myth of Harold's March – talking about the research that has led him to question the accepted wisdom.
Whether you are convinced by him or not, you will learn a great deal about the build up to the battle.
No comments:
Post a Comment