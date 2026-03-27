"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, March 27, 2026
Watch 10cc laying down The Dean And I in the studio
I gather you're allowed to like 10cc again.
I loved them in the Seventies, though I'm Not in Love was played to death at the time and I much prefer I'm Mandy Fly Me.
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