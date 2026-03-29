The Joy of Six 1496

Julia Lurie
collates accounts of conditions inside ICE's only family detention centre: "My younger son does not eat the food here; he is hungry all the time. He will only accept breast milk and it is not enough for him. He is growing. He is 2 and a half, and he needs to eat. I often worry that I will stop being able to produce breast milk for him. I hardly sleep and I am anxious all the time; I don’t know what we would do. My toddler is losing weight very quickly."
Hannah Aldridge explains why having a decent salary isn't always enough to get a mortgage, and what we can do about it: "Almost half of potential buyers have enough income to qualify, but they simply don’t have enough saved. Only 15 per cent have enough piled up in the bank to lay down even a 5 per cent deposit."
Now that the Lowry Academy has been publicly named, Katie Dancey-Downs has written a follow-up to last week's book banning story for Index on Censorship.
Gareth Dennis
reminds us of the powerful case for railway electrification.
"What just about works on the page doesn’t, I think, work in the film, despite Jessie Buckley’s fine – and award-winning – embodiment of Agnes. It doesn’t help that for no apparent reason Shakespeare (the miscast Paul Mescal) has to recite the opening of the ‘To be or not to be’ soliloquy on the banks of the Thames – not an incident that can be found in the novel." John Davies
rereads and watches Hamnet.
"The American singer Harry Nilsson owned one of the flats on the top floor, and it was in this flat that firstly Mama Cass Elliot of the band the Mamas and Papas died in 1974 of a heart attack. This was followed in 1978 by the death in the same flat of Keith Moon, the drummer with The Who, who died of an overdose of Heminevrin which he was taking to help with the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal." A London Inheritance
takes us to Curzon Square, Curzon Place and Seamore Place.
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