Minsters Rail campaigns to reopen the line from York to Beverley

A story in York's daily paper The Press covers Minsters Rail, a group campaigning to reopen the railway line between the city and Beverley:
The group’s primary aim is to see the rail route between restored as a modern heavy rail line, providing a fast, resilient alternative to the "congested A1079" and the existing rail corridor along the Humber.
Reinstatement of the railway route would provide an alternative means of transport for residents of York Pocklington, Stamford Bridge and Market Weighton, the campaign added.
They argue the route would reduce car dependency, cut emissions, support new development and dramatically improve access to jobs, education, housing and major healthcare facilities for communities between York and the coast.
The campaign is now seeking funding for an outline business case, which suggests it has some way to go to before it's seen on Whitehall's radar. But I know from my time as a student in York that this would be a useful line for many if it were reopened.
There's more information on the Minsters Rail Campaign website.
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