Ed Davey: Russian interference in this country must end

The Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey issued this statement following Boris Johnson's television address to the nation this morning:
At this dark moment we must renew our commitments of international cooperation and stand with our allies against this horrendous invasion.
For too long we in the West have been complacent about the threat which Putin poses to our allies and to the fundamental values which underpin our way of life. No more.
We must stand with the people of Ukraine and provide them with humanitarian and military aid, while unleashing the severest of sanctions against Putin and his cronies.
The era of Russian interference in this country must come to an end. Much of the legislation needed is ready to go - it must be brought before MPs immediately.
Responding to the sanctions announced by Johnson today, Davey said:
Parliament must sit this weekend, day and night if we have to, to pass the necessary measures and impose the most punitive of sanctions upon Putin’s regime.
The absence of Gazprom and Rosneft, part-owned by BP, in today’s sanctions list is the elephant in the room. The UK must do everything we can to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Russia’s state-owned oil and gas giants stand to profit from this war and soaring prices. We must start treating Putin’s Russia like the rogue state it is and immediately cut off UK investment in these firms.
