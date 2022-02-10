Six of the Best 1040

Paddy Briggs knows West Kent's golf clubs and therefore understands Nigel Farage and the world he sprang from better then most commentators.
"The most direct way in which politics affected the nature of club cricket in England came with the election of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister in 1979. Thatcher's economic changes caused a marked reduction in the number of cricket grounds supported by public bodies with the intention of encouraging good health for the nation. Council cutbacks brought further slippage, and changes in education policy encouraged the mass sale of school playing fields." David Hopps reviews a new book on the class and culture war at the heart of English cricket.
Fergus Butler-Gallie finds he has conducted the funeral of the man who saved his life.
"With a horrid shock of recognition, I suddenly realised what Stoke-on-Trent Bus Station reminded me of. As a one-time public transport officer in a local authority I, like most others, often experienced the depressing feeling of being unable to source enough funding to keep an originally good idea going. And it was that." The Beauty of Transport is saddened by a visit to what should be a great public building.
Alexandra Heller-Nicholas offers an A-Z of Dario Argento’s Deep Red. Importantly, she discusses whether David Hemmings has a mullet.
