The man who links the murders of John F. Kennedy and John Lennon

Dive down the JFK assassination rabbit hole and you will find that anti-Castro Cubans, who felt the President had let them down over the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, are among the favourite candidates for conspirators.
Fall deep enough and you will come across the name José Sanjenís Perdomo.
Wikispooks describes his career:
After working in the Cuban police under the command of Batista, Perdomo went into exile in the US after Fidel Castro took power. He joined the CIA, to whom he gave lists of skilled and like-minded people who could be trusted enough to take part in Operation 40. He was a member of Brigade 2506 during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961. His handler was Frank Sturgis.
Perdomo, a chief of police in Cuba before Castro's revolution, features in some theories as an organiser of the shooting of President Kennedy.
He was certainly a mysterious figure and used many aliases. Sturgis, who had been jailed as one of the five Watergate burglars, reported his death in 1974.
But Perdomo was not dead.
When Mark Chapman shot John Lennon outside the Dakota Building in New York, it was the doorman who rushed to help him and then identified his assailant to the police,
"Do you know what you've done?," the doorman demanded of Chapman. "Yes," he calmly replied, "I just shot John Lennon."
That doorman was José Sanjenís Perdomo.
You will find, the internet being what it is, plenty of sites suggesting Perdomo was Lennon's real killer, but let's play out with a Paul Simon song that mentions both shootings...
