Julian Bird on becoming an actor in his sixties

At the end of last year this blog discovered Freda Jackson and Henry Bird - Northampton's power of the arts. We also discovered that they had a son, Julian Bird who, after a career as a psychiatrist, trained as an actor in his sixties.
Julian Bird spoke about his new career with Paula Cocozza in the Guardian:
It is tempting to wonder what his mother, who died in 1990, would have made of his career change. He has worked in TV and theatre for the past 15 years. “I would have loved her involvement and appreciation,” he says. There’s a pause. Recently, he has had “a passing thought. Maybe that freedom was partly possible because they both had gone. I was free of their influence.
