Freda Jackson and Henry Bird's son was in EastEnders

I thought I had done with Freda Jackson, Henry Bird and No Room at the Inn, but there's more.
Freda Jackson and Henry Bird had a son called Julian. You can find a photo of him celebrating his fourth birthday with his mother and the young cast of the play of No Room at the Inn on the Imago site.
Julian Bird grew up to become a psychiatrist, until his genes reasserted themselves when he was in his 60s and he trained as an actor.
Since then he has confused IMDB, as both Julian Bird (VI) and Julian Bird (VII) there are him.
You can see him playing Lear above and he has also been in EastEnders as Clive Morris.
