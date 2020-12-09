The Beatles at Old St Pancras

On 28 July 1968 The Beatles held a mini magical mystery tour, being photographed at various locations across London - Rolling Stone has the full details.
One of the places they visited was Old St Pancras Church, which we visited the other day with John Rogers as he followed the course of the River Fleet.
The video above shows the loveable moptops being photographed in various parts of the churchyard - look out for the tomb of Sir John Soane, which inspired Giles Gilbert Scott's classic telephone box - and meeting the locals.
