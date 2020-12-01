The LNWR lines south of Market Harborough station in 1956

I have come across a website devoted to the railway photographs of Dennis John Norton. It is run by his son, who was born born nine weeks after Dennis died.
This photograph was taken on 22 May 1956 and shows the LNWR lines leaving the southern end of Market Harborough station.
The bridge in the foreground carries the tracks across the Station Approach and Rockingham Road. The signals in the distance must control the junction where the lines to Rugby and to Northampton diverge.
The line to Rugby closed in 1966, while I was aboard the last train on the Northampton line in 1981.
