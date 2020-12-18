Tory MP sacked as PPS after memo leaked to Guido Fawkes

The memo was a warning to Tories in junior government roles not to leak memos.
But how was he caught?
The Northampton Chronicle explains:
What the recipients did not know, reportedly, is that each copy of the memo from Chief Whip Mark Spencer MP was worded differently.
Then, when a copy of the memo was appeared on political gossip website Guido Fawkes, this reportedly led the Government to work out that particular version of the letter.
As a result, Andrew Lewer or a member of his staff has been accused of leaking the memo and has been fired from his role as a PPS at the Home Office.
