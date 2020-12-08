Brexit is the fools' revenge on Harold Macmillan

Visiting Julian Critchley's grave at Wistanstow
in Shropshire, I quoted an interview he once gave to Naim Attallah
:
"I had two heroes in politics: Macmillan and Roy Jenkins. Macmillan, because he controlled to a very great extent Britain’s decline in power and was responsible for our adjustment in straitened circumstances – something he managed despite a party of fools.
"My admiration for Roy Jenkins was based on the fact that as a young Labour MP he would advocate the cause of Europe in cross-party meetings, and he advocated brilliantly."
One way of seeing the whole Brexit episode is as the fools' revenge on Macmillan.
The average Conservative MP has not an ounce of Macmillan's statesmanship or his realistic view of Britain's place in the world.
Or at least, that MP has learnt not to get on wrong side of colleagues with these negative qualities.
Nor does that average Tory MP have any of Macmillan's concern for the poor. They believe that the good things of the earth should be kept for them and their neighbours and that is about as far as their political philosophy goes.
No doubt the Tories have always had dozens of MPs like this, it's just that they used to have the sense to keep too many of them out of positions of power.
As Julian Critchley died 20 years ago and is now largely forgotten, I had better introduce him to younger readers.
He was Conservative MP for Rochester and Chatham between 1959 and 1964, and for Aldershot between 1970 and 1997. He became a sort of internal dissident under Margaret Thatcher, winning him admiration from people in other parties but from few in his own.
There was a good obituary
of him in the Guardian by John Biffen.
