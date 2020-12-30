Sorry for the silence on Liberal England

Sorry for the uncharacteristic lack of posts here, but real life has overtaken Liberal England.
My mother, who is 89 and once introduced herself as "the Dowager Lady Bonkers" when canvassed by Graham Tope, has been experiencing a series of health problems since the start of the month. She came home from hospital at 8pm on 23 December and I have spent most of my time over at her house since then.
I shall try to keep this blog alive, but you can also find me on Twitter and Instagram should you wish.
Let's end on a happy memory. When she seemed quite herself, and it was only six weeks ago, I played her this video of Aksel Rykvvin.
He is now 17 and winning prizes as a baritone, but it's not so long since he was the most celebrated treble, or boy soprano, in the world.
Here's to happier days.
