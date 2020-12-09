Gladstone's son played football for Scotland

We have seen William Henry Gladstone, the Grand Old Man's eldest child, twice before.
As a small boy he amused Queen Victoria and shortly after that he went to a prep school at Geddington in Northamptonshire.
Today I learnt from Twitter that he was also a footballer. He played for Old Etonians in the FA Cup and for Scotland in their first unofficial international against England in 1870.
William Henry was Liberal MP for Whitby at the time of the international. There was another MP in the Scottish Team: John Wingfield Malcolm, a Conservative who sat for Boston.
