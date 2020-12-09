Six of the Best 982

"The most surprising feature of Britain since the Brexit referendum is just how unhappy Brexiters have been." Chris Grey probes the psychology of the Brexit ultras.
Should we have to respect or just tolerate abhorrent views? Ruth Smeeth on a debate in academia.
Nick Hunt reviews The Book of Trespass by Nick Hayes: "There’s an often surreal contrast between the chocolate-box perfection of the places he encounters - the quintessence of mannered, civilised Englishness - and the ever-present threat of being apprehended."
"Unlike the ghosts of M.R. James, whose creations could probably be best avoided by following the advice 'Put the thing back where you found it', Dickens deals in a different type of phantom. ... Dickens’ ghosts are not as concerned with things like retribution, justice or punishment as they are with making sure the inevitable comes to pass." Paul Childs explores The Signalman, the 1976 episode of A Ghost Story for Christmas adapted from a story by Charles Dickens.
Moonbrook Cottage searches for the lost Shropshire village of Hangsters Gate.
No comments:
Post a comment