Farewell to Peter Allis

Peter Allis, whose death was announced this morning, was the last sports commentator who has always been there as far as I was concerned.
He was a natural broadcaster who understood golf intimately, used humour and knew when to stay quiet.
If some found his shout outs to golf clubs he had visited irritating, they were at least an attempt to keep championship golf in touch with the game's roots.
His qualities are all on display here as he describes Jean Van de Velde's self-destruction at the 72nd hole of the 1999 British Open. He was right about that driver.
