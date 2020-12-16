Wildlife trust aims to preserve little fields on the Stiperstones

Shropshire Wildlife Trust has launched an appeal so it can buy land on the Stiperstones.
The Shropshire Star reports:
The trust is raising money so it can buy 12 acres of little fields on The Stiperstones above Tankerville, Pennerley.
The restoration and protection of natural habitats on The Stiperstones is one of the trust’s most cherished projects, which began with the 'back to purple' heathland recovery scheme more than 20 years ago.
John Hughes, development manager at the trust said: “Much has been achieved during this period and now we have an opportunity to ensure the protection of another delightful piece of land."
The fields are to the west of the Stiperstones ridge, below the Devil's Chiar.
