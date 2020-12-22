The boys from the NYPD choir

On Saturday BBC4 showed The Story of Fairytale of New York, in the course of it we learnt that there is no NYPD choir.
This impressed me enough to tweet about it. But James Tarry, who used to drink with Daniel Farson and must thus be accounted an expert on such matters, put me right.
It is slang term for Saturday-night drunks singing in their police cells, which makes perfect sense in the context of the song.
The photo here shows the Leicester home of Arthur Colahan, who wrote Galway Bay. Note the blue plaque.
No comments:
Post a comment