Thursday, December 31, 2020

The Brightlingsea branch in 1963

I think this is the sort of thing I used to post. Click on the image above to watch footage of the Wivenhoe to Brightlingsea branch in Essex.

The film, which includes an intermittent commentary, was shot in 1963, the year before the line closed.

