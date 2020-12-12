Ultrafast broadband in the Stiperstones

If the Shropshire Star is a little racy for your taste, I recommend the Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser as an alternative.
Here is a story from a couple of days ago:
Improvements to broadband is (sic) promised next year for people living in some isolated Shropshire communities that struggle of get online.
As a result of a new roll out of ultrafast broadband by local provider SWS, that’s changing with Stiperstones village the first to benefit from a future proofed ‘gigabit capable’ broadband infrastructure.
But then Stiperstones village has always been at the forefront of such efforts. At one time there was an official scheme under which, if you went into the pub and asked about web access, they would hand you a laptop across the bar.
Back in 2008, when the BritBlog Roundup was a thing, I took advantage of it to compile an edition there.
No comments:
Post a comment