Berney Arms: Britain's least-used railway station

It's not just Norfolk's least-used station: Berney Arms is Britain's least used station.
As the Guardian reported last week:
Britain’s least used railway station has been revealed as Berney Arms in Norfolk, which served just 42 passengers last year.
The station, a request stop consisting of one short platform, a name plate and a tiny wooden shelter, is 30 minutes along a single-track line from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, and named after a local pub that closed several years ago. Situated in protected marshland near the River Yare and some way from the nearest main road, it is normally only accessible on foot.
Geoff Marshall takes us there - and meets a television camera crew.
