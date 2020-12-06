Market Harborough Market

So good they named it twice.
The blurb on YouTube runs:
For 26 years, Harborough Market has been at the heart of the community in Market Harborough, Leicestershire. The warmth, camaraderie, and invaluable service from Harborough Market traders, especially during the Covid period, have been second to none and have been perfectly captured in this video.
That "26 years" must refer to the time since the new market hall opened. The construction of that hall was agreed while I was a councillor, you know.
