A virtual tour of the Swindon railway village

I spent a few days holiday in Swindon back in 2009 so I could visit the Richard Jefferies Museum at his birthplace at Coate.
That visit had to be carefully planned to include the one Sunday that month when the museum was open to the public. Since then, however, it has experienced a renaissance,
While I was in Swindon the place grew on me - both the old town on the hill and the new town, built in the 19th century largely to serve the Great Western Railway's works, down below.
The railway village in the new town was in a poor state, with some of its most important buildings boarded up.
This video suggests the establishment of a heritage action zone to cover it has led to some promising developments.
No comments:
Post a comment