The party's over for one-nation Conservatives

Writing for Prospect, she argues that one-nation Tories have no future in the party:
In May last year, I was at a dinner party discussing the results of that month’s European elections. Not one of the 10 people present had voted Tory. Neither had anyone done what nearly a third of the country did and voted for the Brexit Party, which was then giving refuge to many Conservatives who wanted to let off steam under Theresa May.
None of this would have been surprising, given that we were gathered in affluent, left-leaning Hampstead, but for the fact that our number included three Conservative peers, one Conservative Member of Parliament and one former Conservative MP.
We might have been members of the party but we couldn’t possibly vote for it.
No comments:
Post a comment