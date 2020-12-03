New plans submitted for my favourite derelict site in Market Harborough

It stands beside the Welland, part of it is permanently flooded and it contains a historic industrial building.
But it may not be there much longer.
From the Harborough FM site:
Revised plans have been handed in to transform a long-standing derelict site in Market Harborough.
Developers have amended their proposed scheme for flats on the corner of St Mary’s Road and Kettering Road, reducing the number from 79 to 70, with basement parking.
They also want to convert the historic former flour mill on the site into four flats.
1 comment:
Permanently flooded? Living, as I do, next to a river, I would not recommend buying a ground floor flat.
