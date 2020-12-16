The Glamorganshire Canal in 1945

Completed in 1794, the Glamorganshire Canal ran for 25 miles from Merthyr Tydfil to the sea at Cardiff Docks.
At first it did well, but the railways inevitably took the coal traffic from it. Closure began in 1898 and was effectively complete by 1942.
If you click on the still above you will go to a film on the British Film Institute that shows members of the Cardiff Amateur Cine Society and their children exploring the canal in 1945. At that date it was a picturesque ruin.
Much of the route was lost under a new Cardiff to Merthyr road in the 1970s, but parts of the canal can still be walked today.
