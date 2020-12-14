Ian Botham and David Gower share a partnership against Australia in 1978

I remember listening to this partnership on the radio early on a cold Yorkshire morning during my first term at university.
Ian Botham, who was 23, and David Gower, 21, hurried England towards a winning position with their confident batting.
In truth, this was a badly understrength Australian side. Their best players had been signed by Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket and England won the six-test series 4-1.
Still Rodney Hogg, who looks very impressive here, took 41 English wickets in course of it.
