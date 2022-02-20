McDonald and Giles: Turnham Green

It's embarrassing how little I know about music. When Ian McDonald died I was astounded to learn that the unremarkable band Foreigner had been cofounded by a member of King Crimson. King Crimson.
But I did know about another episode in McDonald's career though. He recorded the trippy album - McDonald and Giles - in 1970 with fellow King Crimson member Michael Giles. It didn't sell well at the time but is now much sought after.
Traffic were recording John Barleycorn Must Die at the same studios, which is why Steve Winwood can be found playing piano and organ on this track from it.
Which means we can add Turnham Green to Finchley Central and Warwick Avenue on the list of London Underground stations that have had songs named after them.
