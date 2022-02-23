The former temperance hotel near Market Harborough station

The radio station Harborough FM - which these days provides the best local news service - reports that 16 more buildings and locations are to be added to the district's list of "non-designated heritage assets".
Those on this list are deemed worthy of protection because of their historic, architectural or archaeological interest.
Among the new 16 is a former hotel in St Mary's Road near the railway station, which Harborough FM describes as a:
grand two-storey building has likely links to Thomas Cook, who lived in Market Harborough, and the former Temperance movement, a major societal movement in the 19th Century.
The building's history used to be more apparent. Back in 1984 I took this photograph of a now-vanished ghost sign. It could be found, if I recall correctly, to the right of the front door.
