28 February in Liberal England history

So what has this blog been concerned with on what is usually the last day of February?
2021
Rosalind Franklin, the neglected pioneer of our understanding of DNA, turned out to be the great niece of the Liberal Party leader Herbert Samuel.
2020
This was, I had worked out, the 51st anniversary of my only West End appearance in the Danny La Rue show Queen Passionella and the Sleeping Beauty - I was one of the children asked up on to the stage halfway through::
My strongest memory of the evening, apart from my own performance, is of Danny La Rue coming out in front of the curtain, as himself, and announcing that someone had died and singing his own signature tune "On Mother Kelly's Doorstep" as a tribute to him.
I have tried to make sense of this memory in recent years, assuming that the person who had died was the writer of the song. But on investigation he turned out to be George Stevens, and he died in 1954.
Then a few days ago I heard Barry Humphries on Desert Island Discs. One of the records he chose was "On Mother Kelly's Doorstep, as sung by Randolph Sutton.
Sure enough, Wikipedia tells us that Sutton made a famous recording of the song and died on 28 February 1969. Which dates my first and last West End performance to within a day or two.
In fact, as I say at the end of this post, it dates it exactly to 28 February 1969, when I would have been eight years old.
2019
Francis Young wrote a guest post on the undiscovered treasure trove that is the work of forgotten Victorian folklore collectors:
The digitisation of local newspapers and Victorian pamphlets, making them searchable, is bringing much lost folklore recording to light, and we are currently living through a golden age of folklore research – not because there is still traditional folklore to be collected (in most cases there is not), but because folklore collected over a hundred years ago is finally emerging from the shadows.
2018
I did not post on 28 February, but the day before I had posted a picture of the wonderful Musical Ruth in sharing the news that there would be no Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Market Harborough in the summer.
2017
Good news! I had found another video about the disused railway from Oswestry to Welshpool.
2016
I compared The Boy in Striped Pyjamas with I Am David - a book that I read as a child in the 1960s:
The Boy in Striped Pyjamas reflects the modern belief that moral education involves the young being taught about the Holocaust and being able to recite the correct lessons from it. It also reflects the high status we give to victimhood. ...I am David was written in a different era. It is not about death, but about escape, moral growth and the finding of happiness.
2015
Dangerous Minds had posted a new documentary on Nick Drake and his music. In posting it on here I quoted them:
Other than a few childhood home movies, no film footage of Nick Drake exists. So director Berkven had to create a sense of Drake through other means. That he succeeds is quite remarkable.
He is enormously helped by Nick’s mother Molly. Her own music uncannily evokes her son’s and creates a deeply emotional dimension to A Skin Too Few.
2014
Cat of the Day came from here in Little Bowden.
2013
Richard Ingrams believed Ian Hislop had been editing Private Eye for too long and I agreed with him:
Perhaps part of the Eye's appeal is precisely that it is the same every time. But while I still value its reporting and gossip, its humour pages do seem stale. Perhaps it needs some new contributors, if not a new editor?
But he ignored both of us.
2012
I remembered a ghost story from Much Wenlock in Shropshire:
This photograph shows Raynalds Mansion in Much Wenlock, where I went several times in the 1990s for the Festival at the Edge. The half-timbered front dates from the 17th century, but the building behind it is much older.One year I joined a guided walk around the town. Outside Raynalds Mansion we were told the story of some children who were evacuated to the town and housed here during World War II.On the first morning they came downstairs and demanded to know who the children in funny clothes they had been playing with were.
2011
These were the days when blogging still seemed important and Liberal Democrat Voice ran interviews with party bloggers. Today was my turn:
I realised that I was not a Socialist ... when Boxmoor County Primary School demanded a letter from your parents before you were allowed not to have custard with your pudding.
2010
28 February fell on a Sunday this year, so I posted a music video. And a rather good one too.
2009
This was the era of blog carnivals, including the Carnival of Modern Liberty, which I once hosted here.
This time it was the turn of Liberal Conspiracy and James Graham.
2008
And this was the era when the Liberal Democrats had their only weekly newspaper and I wrote a column for it.
This week it was about Michael Martin, the Commons speaker who was undone by the scandal over MPs' expenses:
Labour backbenchers broke the modern convention that the position should alternate between the Labour and Conservative parties to install him. In 2000 there was a strong feeling amongst them that a house with a large Labour majority should have a Labour Speaker. Such a partisan launch to his career was never going to make things easy for him when the time came to rule on contentious questions.:
2007
I had gone all intellectual, contributing the entry on Karl Popper to the newly published Dictionary of Liberal Thought.
2006
It was time for an anecdote about Sir Alan Ayckbourn, who is famous for living in Scarborough and opening all his plays there:
Ayckbourn was walking along the front there one day, when he was accosted by a stranger.Mr Ayckbourn, isn't it?It is.I was looking at the paper the other day and I noticed that you have two plays running in the West End.Yes, that's right.I hope you don't mind me saying so, but you must be doing quite well out of that.Yes, I suppose I am.Mr Ayckbourn, there's one thing that's always puzzled me. If you got all this money, why don't you live in Bridlington?
2005
I had been to the Commons press gallery:
On the way I passed the Fathers 4 Justice demonstrators (Batman, Robin and Captain America) who had found a perch on the Foreign Office building in Whitehall.My taxi driver said he supported their cause but not their tactics. He said that if everyone just ignored them they would have to stop this sort of stunt.He also pointed out that Robin was wearing a coat over his costume, so he was not as heroic as all that.
