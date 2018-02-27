There will be no Arts Fresco this year

The organisers of Arts Fresco - Market Harborough's celebrated street theatre festival - have announced that it will not take place in 2018:
The organising committee for the Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Market Harborough has unanimously agreed to give the festival a year off in 2018.
After another tremendously successful event in 2017 with record visitor numbers, high profile UK and international performers, and highly positive feedback from acts and the audience, we now need to focus on generating more sustainable, longer-term funding models to secure the festival’s future, and also to give the volunteer organising committee a well-deserved break.
The festival will return on Sunday, 22 September 2019.First news of the plans for next year will appear on the Arts Fresco website.
