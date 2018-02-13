Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
The pancake race at Olney
What with today being Shrove Tuesday, here is a photo of the finishing post from the pancake race held every year at Olney in Buckinghamshire.
A page on the history of the race says it dates back to 1445.
The film below shows the race in 1951 - no doubt still remembered as a classic. There is little evidence of pancake tossing: the women just pin back their ears and charge for the line.
But the history page says they must toss their pancake once at the start outside The Bull Inn and once at the finish by the church.
