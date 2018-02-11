The culling of cash machines in rural areas

|A woman on her mobile partly obscures what used to be the only cashpoint in the Shropshire hills
When I started walking in the Shropshire hills there was only one cashpoint in the area.
It was at one of the banks in Church Stretton, so a short holiday had to be planned so it took in a visit to the town.
Yes, some pubs in more remote areas would cash cheques, but you could not rely on it.
The Shropshire Star has a story about plans to reduce the number of cashpoints across the country:
The closing of cashpoints could potentially hit the smaller and more rural areas of Shropshire, with a number of towns already left without banks and only one cash machine available for miles.
Megan Prince, who owns Ironbridge Bookshop, said: "It is a bit of a shame, as I know cash is a bit of a thing of the past now, but it is important to have cash available in small tourist towns as there are a lot of small independent businesses and not all of them take card payments or only take them over a certain amount.You can do more without cash than you could 30 years ago, but it sounds as though things are coming full circle.
