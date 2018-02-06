Lord Bonkers' Diary: Advice for Tim Farron

Advice for Tim Farron
I have never been one for God-bothering: I rather take the view that the old boy does not need my advice. I have even been known to turn Radio Rutland off when the Revd Hughes comes on to do his ‘Thought for the Day’; I can, after all, hear him giving it both barrels in St Asquith’s every Sunday.
So it is that I have always advised Farron to stay clear of religion when he speaks. He, however, never takes a blind bit of notice. Not only that, he is obsessed with what chaps get up to together. As I once told him, “If you had been through public school and the Army like me, and campaigned in as many rural by-elections as I have, you would be unshockable.” He doesn’t take any notice of that either.
All this is by way of saying that I did not listen to Farron’s interview on Radio Jesus, or whatever it calls itself, and I would advise you not to listen to it either. Come to that, I would advise Farron not to listen to himself. Otherwise I fear he will go on a mission for the Society for the Suppression of Vice Amongst the Uzbeks, or some such body, and never be heard of again.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
