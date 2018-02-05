Lord Bonkers' Diary: Strasburgers for the young people

Strasburgers for the young people
The morning news informs me that the Manchester Guardian has shrunk and the mistress of the leader of the Ukip Party has resigned. Not only that, a Sinn Fein MP has been appointed Her Majesty's Crown Steward and Bailiff of the three Chiltern Hundreds of Stoke, Desborough and Burnham.
I hope Her Majesty knows what she is doing. And then someone rushes in to tell me the carillon at Loughborough has collapsed, but when I make enquiries in London by telephone it turns out be a dubious company with a similar name.
After all that I need a lunchtime stiffener at the Bonkers’ Arms. Eschewing the gassy Dahrendorf lager I enjoy a pint or two of Smithson & Greaves’ Northern Bitter. The landlord tells me he is bringing in a new menu featuring strasburgers and the like.
“Not really My Sort of Thing,” I tell him, “but encourage the young people by all means. They, after all, did not vote for this ridiculous ‘Brexit’.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
