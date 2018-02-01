All of Desborough's Tory town councillors have resigned

From BBC News:
All Conservative members of a town council have resigned after "bullying, abuse and harassment" of the former chairman and her family.
Jane Pearce stood down from Desborough Town Council in Northamptonshire two weeks ago amid claims of abuse against her family from members of the public.
It began after a 400% increase in council tax in 2016, when the annual levy rose from £19.10 to £96.98.
Now all 10 Tory councillors have resigned from the 12-person council.As I wrote at the time of the increase, "If ever a town gave the visitor the impression that it needs some money spent on it, that town is Desborough".
