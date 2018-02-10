Six of the Best 767

Naomi Long.
Chris Grey offers a new angle on the Brexit debacle: "The whole situation is beginning to resemble the plot of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies, with Jack being the Brexit Ultras, the mythical Beast being the EU, Ralph being, perhaps, Theresa May, and the Conch being the Referendum result. Remainers play the role of Simon, whilst the British people have to be cast as poor old Piggy. Alas, there seems as yet to be no one to take the part of the adult who arrives to rescue the children and chide them for their un-British, brutal behaviour."
The BBC should repeat Shoulder to Shoulder, their 1974 drama series on the struggle for women's suffrage, say Janet McCabe and Vicky Ball.
Jonathan Coe on film-makers' obsession with the doomed British sailor Donald Crowhurst.
"'There’s a writer in England called … er, Peter Ackroyd,' David Bowie said in a short film he made in 2003, 'who wrote a book called … Hawksmoor I think it was. Wasn’t it? Yeah.'" Anna Aslanyan reads it 33 years on.
"This landscape has seen a lot, it has seen multiple religious settlements, a village grow up and gradually recede. A church consecrated and centuries later deconsecrated." William Tregaskes visits Lancaut beside the River Wye near Chepstow.
