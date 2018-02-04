Sunday, February 04, 2018

Bromlow Callow close up


One of the landmarks of the Shropshire hills is Bromlow Callow. The trees that crest this hill can be seen for miles, though this photograph shows them close up.

Bromlow Callow stands to the west of the Stiperstones - close to the pub where Eric Clapton and Ronnie Lane once played.
