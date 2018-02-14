Six of the Best 768

Polly MacKenzie calls for an end to despair about British politics and for positive action instead.
Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein on the two years that shook Facebook: "the company ... realises now that it bears some of the responsibilities that a publisher does: for the care of its readers, and for the care of the truth."
"On the ground, the shockwaves of the mines were felt far more than heard, there was no bang, either on the Somme or in England as was claimed much later; but 8,000 feet above the battlefield the sound waves reached a pilot who had been warned to keep clear of La Boisselle but turned his machine to observe the detonations of Lochnagar and Y Sap." Simon Jones on the battle beneath no man's land in World War I.
Cinephilia & Beyond revisits David Lynch's dark masterpiece Blue Velvet.
No comments:
Post a Comment