Safeguarding the Leaves of Southwell

Southwell Minister in Nottinghamshire is one of England's finest cathedrals and perhaps its least known.
The stone carvings in the Chapter House are its glory. In 1945 they were the subject of a short book by Nikolaus Pevsner with photographs by F.L. Attenborough, the principal of University College, Leicester and father of Sir Dickie and Sir David.
Now The Leaves of Southwell project is seeking to safeguard them for the future:
The fluid carvings of plants, animals and green men found within the Chapter House - known collectively as ‘The Leaves of Southwell’ - are of quite exceptional quality and regarded as the best example of 13th century naturalistic carving in the United Kingdom. An example of global importance currently at risk. Seventy years since Pevsner wrote his booklet, they deserve fresh appreciation.
They need protection from leaking roofs and lack appropriate heating and environmental controls. In addition, with modern lighting (there is none at present) and an imaginative interpretation scheme, the Leaves of Southwell can be made much more accessible and widely known to future generations. It is our belief that they represent not only wonderful heritage but also an extraordinary resource today.
We're delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund has awarded us an initial grant of £352,697 to develop the project in a way that will protect, interpret and better present the medieval carvings.
A further grant of £2.2m to implement our plans is contingent on the success of the development phase. Thanks to generous pledges and gifts we are but £180,000 short of target.The film above will tell you more about the project and the appeal of the carvings,
