The live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone

A while ago it was reported that Bryan Cogman, a writer on Game of Thrones, was working on the script.
Now the Hollywood Reporter says the film may have found its director. It's Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, best known for 28 Weeks Later:
Fresnadillo’s hiring points to the direction in which the remake will head. The filmmaker is known for his dark tones.Which sounds distinctly promising.
The Sword in the Stone was the last cartoon issued by his studio in Walt Disney's lifetime. I have seen clips from it, which seem pretty good bar the young Arthur's American accent.
But I've never sought out a copy to watch all the way through - you can read about it on Reel History.
Other reports say the remake will not be released in cinemas but via a new television service Disney is planning as a rival to Netflix.
No comments:
Post a Comment