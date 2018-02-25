Private Eye, snobbery and The Antiques Roadshow

It begins:
Hard times at the BBC, where it appears even the treasured Antiques Roadshow must make cutbacks.
The roster for the forthcoming series has been announced and settings will include the spectacular Crathes Castles (sic) in Aberdeenshire, Buckfast Abbey in Devon, Eltham Palace in Greenwich and, er, Media City in Salford.It's years since I made a point of watching the show, but what made Antiques Roadshow interesting was precisely that ordinary people could turn up with extraordinary and valuable objects.
And in its early days at least, the programme often came from pretty mundane locations - Market Harborough Leisure Centre, for instance.
In fact it was Roadshow's later obsession with historic houses that put me off it. The inserts in which the presenter fawned over Lord and Lady Muck and their treasures were usually a bore.
Behind this item, I fear, lies Private Eye's original sin of snobbery. How, they ask, could people in somewhere like Salford possibly have anything of interest to show us?
