Lib Dems slip back in Cornish local by-election

|Photo of Falmouth © Colin Babb
This was a reminder of what hard work targeted on a compact urban ward can achieve against a party that has been in power too long – in Sunderland that was the Labour Party.
It is good that the Lib Dems can still record such victories and may well be an omen of further gains in Sunderland in May.
This result also reminds us that it is not so long since we ran Newcastle upon Tyne and had serious ambitions of gaining Labour seats in the North East.
What it does not do is show that Sunderland has changed its mind on the European Union or show that we are poised to sweep to power with similar swings across the country,
On the same night there was another local by-election in Falmouth, where Labour held the seat made vacant by the death of the town’s former MP Candy Atherton.
Even though the Conservative candidate had to apologise during the campaign Nazi-themed Facebook posts he had made, the Liberal Democrat vote slipped back from 18.9 per cent to 17.2 per cent.
A former MP will probably have looked after the ward and her death might well have led to a significant sympathy vote for Labour, but this is still disappointing.
After all, the Liberal Democrats held the old Falmouth and Camborne constituency between 2005 and 2010.
Last year we came third in the new Falmouth and Redruth with six per cent of the vote. If there had been a Ukip candidate we would probably have come fourth.
Yet we have fallen back on our result in the election that took place in the same ward a month before the general election.
I love to see the Lib Dems gaining seats in local by-elections and tweet the results as eagerly as anyone.
But, as I have blogged before, we must beware of confirmation bias – our tendency to notice evidence that supports our view (say, that there is a Lib Dem revival taking place) and pass rapidly over evidence that does not.
I suspect this bias explains why we Lib Dems were disappointed by last year’s general election result and even more why we were shocked when we lost seats in the local elections the month before.
This week a national opinion poll showed the Lib Dems on 6 per cent. That sounds a little low, but if it had been 7 per cent it would have been more or less in line with other recent polls.
And that means the party is still deep in the doldrums. Yes, there are wards and constituencies where we are doing much better than 6 or 7 per cent, but those areas will have been polled like any others.
That means there must be plenty of areas where we are doing significantly worse than 6 or 7 per cent.
Local by-elections often tell us this, but those are not the results we retweet to each other.
I once tweeted to point out that we had scored less than 1 per cent in one contest. I immediately had someone giving me reasons why this was nothing to worry about.
I take no pleasure in this situation and can suggest no easy recipe for improving the party’s fortunes.
But it is best to face the truth, otherwise we shall continue to be disappointed by every round of national elections.
1 comment:
I mostly agree with your analysis Jonathan, save on one point about last May.
The run of council by-elections was genuinely pointing to much better results, as shown by the Thrasher and Rallings predictions for the party based on them. What undid that wasn't that it was based on confirmation bias but that Ukip collapsed, massively to the Conservatives' benefit, shortly before polling day. In this case it was a sudden last minute event rather than confirmation bias that was our undoing.
Post a Comment