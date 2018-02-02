Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, February 02, 2018
St Pancras to New Holland Pier in 1976
Footage from a rail tour in August 1976. On the way up we catches glimpses of Leicester station and a long-vanished signal box and of class 76 locomotives on the Woodhead route.
New Holland Pier was where the ferry to Hull left from the Lincolnshire shore of the Humber.
The service ended when the bridge opened in 1981 and New Holland Pier station (which I visited a couple of years after this video was shot) closed too. Here the paddle steamer Lincoln Castle takes you down the coast to Grimsby.
Coming back the train passes through the lost station of Lincoln St Marks.
