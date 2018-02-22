Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Remembering Jabberwocky
Jabberwocky in 1977 was Terry Gilliam’s first film as a solo director.
Here, 40 years on, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Annette Badland remember making it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment